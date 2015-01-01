Abstract

BACKGROUND: The benefits of routine screening for intimate partner violence (IPV) among pregnant women include early identification, prompt management, referral of IPV victims, and creating awareness about IPV. Despite these benefits, the practice of routine screening of IPV remains limited in midwifery settings in low-income countries. The purpose of this study is to identify and describe midwives' perspectives of the barriers in conducting routine screening of IPV for pregnant women in northern Nigeria.



METHODS: A case study qualitative descriptive design was used to collect data from ten midwives in the antenatal clinic of a tertiary hospital. Non-participant observation and individual face-to-face semi-structured interviews were used as data collection methods. Thematic data analysis was carried out using Yin's five stage analytical cycle.



FINDINGS: Three themes, with related subthemes, emerged from the data: (i) The theme of "Internal" barriers to IPV screening has four subthemes; midwives' personal discomfort in asking IPV- related questions, perceived mistrust of midwives by pregnant women, midwives' own perceptions of IPV as a personal matter, and midwives' lack of skills to screen for IPV. (ii) "External" barriers to IPV screening subsumes three subthemes: antenatal card related barriers, workload related barriers, and protocol barriers. (iii) "Structural" barriers to IPV screening have two subthemes: lack of space for privacy and lack of resources for managing pregnant women who have experienced IPV.



CONCLUSION: Knowing the barriers to midwives' screening practices is important because it may help in the development of contextually relevant and acceptable screening guidelines for midwives in Nigeria. Education and training of midwives will eliminate the internal barriers while the external barriers will need the intervention of hospital authorities and government to eliminate their effects on screening.

Language: en