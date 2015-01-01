Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Compulsory drug rehabilitation is a major governmental response to illicit drug use in Vietnam and other countries in Asia. Long-term compulsory rehabilitation is associated with negative health, social and economic outcomes. The transition to community-based services for people released from compulsory drug rehabilitation has been problematic not only in Vietnam. This study utilized the WHO Health System Building Blocks Framework to examine the opportunities and challenges for people with substance use disorders (SUD) who are released from compulsory drug rehabilitation back into the community.



METHODS: Between October 2021 and August 2022, we interviewed people with SUD who had recently returned from or were preparing to leave compulsory drug rehabilitation (n = 25), their family members (n = 20) and professionals working in the field of drug rehabilitation (n = 28) across three cities in Vietnam. Additionally, we conducted a review of policy documents to complement the interview data.



RESULTS: The study identified opportunities and challenges within Vietnam's drug rehabilitation system concerning leadership and governance, financing, workforce, information systems and service delivery for people with SUD. Key opportunities include a legal framework that emphasizes community-based support for people with SUD, a government-funded national network of lay social workers, and ongoing efforts to connect people to community-based services. We found significant challenges caused by the lack of clear instructions for implementing supportive policies, inadequate funding for community-based services, persisting stigma from providers towards people with SUD and unavailability of community-based drug treatment other than methadone.



CONCLUSION: Vietnam continues with compulsory drug rehabilitation yet endorses recovery-oriented policies to address substance use issues. Substantial challenges hinder the effective implementation of these policies. Our study recommends reinforcing existing policies and enhancing recovery-oriented community-based services by improving the quality of data collection, building capacity of lay social workers who facilitate linkages to services and expanding community-based drug treatment options.

Language: en