Citation
Remmers T, Koolwijk P, Fassaert I, Nolles J, de Groot W, Vos SB, de Vries SI, Mombarg R, Van Kann DHH. Int. J. Health Geogr. 2024; 23(1): e12.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38745292
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Previous research indicates the start of primary school (4-5-year-old) as an essential period for the development of children's physical activity (PA) patterns, as from this point, the age-related decline of PA is most often observed. During this period, young children are exposed to a wider variety of environmental- and social contexts and therefore their PA is influenced by more diverse factors. However, in order to understand children's daily PA patterns and identify relevant opportunities for PA promotion, it is important to further unravel in which (social) contexts throughout the day, PA of young children takes place.
Language: en
Keywords
*Exercise/physiology; *Schools; Accelerometer; Accelerometry/methods; Child, Preschool; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Geographic Information Systems; GIS; GPS; Humans; Italy/epidemiology; Male; Primary school; Time Factors; Transport