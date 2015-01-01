Abstract

We examined factors associated with incident (one) and recurrent (2+) falls among 7207 non-Hispanic White (NHW) (89.7%), non-Hispanic Black (NHB) (5.0%), and Hispanic (5.3%) men ages ≥60 years with ≥1 chronic conditions, enrolled in an evidence-based fall program. Multinomial and binary regression analyses were used to assess factors associated with incident and recurrent falls. Relative to zero falls, NHB and Hispanic men were less likely to report incident (OR = 0.55, p <.001 and OR = 0.70, p =.015, respectively) and recurrent (OR = 0.41, p <.001 and OR = 0.58, p <.001, respectively) falls. Men who reported fear of falling and restricting activities were more likely to report incident (OR = 1.16, p <.001 and OR = 1.32, p <.001, respectively) recurrent and (OR = 1.46, p <.001 and OR = 1.71, p <.001, respectively) falls. Men with more comorbidities were more likely to report recurrent falls (OR = 1.10, p <.001). Compared to those who experienced one fall, men who reported fear of falling (OR = 1.28, p <.001) and restricting activities (OR = 1.31, p <.001) were more likely to report recurrent falls.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of multi-component interventions to prevent falls.

Language: en