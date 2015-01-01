|
Dincel M, Karayağmurlu A. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Despite exposure to trauma and adverse life events being frequently reported in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), few studies have examined the relationship between these factors and dissociative symptoms in the autistic population. The aim of the study is to investigate symptoms of dissociation in autistic adolescents, and to explore factors that could be associated with dissociative symptoms in ASD. This cross-sectional study involved 59 autistic adolescents between 12 and 18 years old, with the mean age of 14.3 ± 1.8. Dissociation, autism characteristics, childhood traumas, peer bullying, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) symptoms were assessed using the Adolescent Dissociative Experiences Scale (ADES), the Childhood Autism Rating Scale (CARS), the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), the Nine-Item Child-Adolescent Bullying Screen (CABS-9), and the Child Posttraumatic Stress Reaction Index (CPTS-RI), respectively.
Abuse; Autism; Childhood; Dissociation; Neglect