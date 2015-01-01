Abstract

Despite exposure to trauma and adverse life events being frequently reported in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), few studies have examined the relationship between these factors and dissociative symptoms in the autistic population. The aim of the study is to investigate symptoms of dissociation in autistic adolescents, and to explore factors that could be associated with dissociative symptoms in ASD. This cross-sectional study involved 59 autistic adolescents between 12 and 18 years old, with the mean age of 14.3 ± 1.8. Dissociation, autism characteristics, childhood traumas, peer bullying, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) symptoms were assessed using the Adolescent Dissociative Experiences Scale (ADES), the Childhood Autism Rating Scale (CARS), the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), the Nine-Item Child-Adolescent Bullying Screen (CABS-9), and the Child Posttraumatic Stress Reaction Index (CPTS-RI), respectively.



RESULTS from the ADES revealed that 12.5% of the participants scored above the threshold for dissociative disorders. In the linear regression model constructed to evaluate factors associated with dissociative symptoms, an increase in dissociative symptoms was statistically significantly associated with an increase in the total CTQ score (p = 0.002) and age (p = 0.006). The findings of the study indicate that dissociative symptoms may occur in autistic adolescents. It is suggested that dissociative symptoms observed in autistic adolescents may particularly be associated with childhood traumas and increasing age. Further research into dissociative symptoms in ASD is warranted, requiring larger sample sizes, specialized measurement scales, and structured interviews.

