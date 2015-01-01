|
Citation
|
Tebbett-Mock AA, Saito E, Tang SX, McGee M, Van Meter A. J. Child Adolesc. Psychopharmacol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38742983
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the prevalence of depression and anxiety among children and adolescents significantly increased, along with the number of visits to emergency departments due to suicidality and/or suicide attempts. Relatedly, health care workers experienced significant burnout and symptoms of anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder during this time. However, the corresponding impact on psychiatric inpatient treatment has not yet been researched. We hypothesized that during the pandemic, adolescents hospitalized in an acute care psychiatric inpatient unit had increased incidents of suicide attempts and nonsuicidal self-injurious behaviors and of aggressive behaviors toward others, resulting in greater use of constant observation and restraints.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent psychiatry; constant observation; COVID19; dialectical behavioral therapy; restraint