Journal Article

Citation

Aslan B, Önal. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2024.2351484

PMID

38742697

Abstract

In this study, we attempted to systematically review and meta-analysis the prevalence and risk factors for illicit substance use (ISU) in Türkiye. Based on the PRISMA 2020 statement and checklist, we considered only full-text research articles on ISU among college students (CS) in Türkiye. We searched relevant research via Web of Science, PubMed, MEDLINE, Scopus, ScienceDirect, Google Scholar, and ULAKBIM between 11.06.2022-12.31.2022. We applied double arcsin transformation to the prevalence values and used the LFK index and trim and fill method to measure publication bias. In addition, we generated doi and funnel plots of the prevalence values reported in the selected studies. Among systematically reviewed 53 studies, we identified and meta-analyzed ISU prevalence in 37 studies. The mean prevalence of ISU was determined to be 0.06 (95% CI: 0.04 to 0.07). We discovered that cannabis was the most commonly used substance, with an aggregate prevalence rate of 0.044 (95% CI: 0.026 to 0.066). Common risk factors for ISU were found to be gender, parental education, income, mental problems/suicide/attempted suicide, ISU in family members/relatives, smoking, and alcohol use. Despite the lower prevalence of ISU among students in Türkiye, the research findings emphasized that it has recently become a significant public health problem among the young.


Language: en

Keywords

college students; illicit substance use; Turkey

