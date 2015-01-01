SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Luo G, Wang S, Gou L, Li C, Yao C, Jing Y, Xuekelaiti Z, Li J, Zhang XY. J. Neural. Transm. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00702-024-02779-x

38743092

This study aims to investigate sex differences and risk factors for self-reported suicide attempts among Chinese Han middle-aged patients with first-episode drug-naïve (FEDN) anxious depression (AD). A total of 1796 patients with FEDN major depressive disorder were enrolled in this study, including 341 middle-aged patients with AD. We compared the prevalence, demographics, and clinical characteristics of suicide attempts between male and female patients with FEDN middle-aged AD. We also explored the risk factors for self-reported suicide attempts in this population using binary logistic regression analysis. The male/female ratio was 91/250 and the age of onset was 51.50 ± 4.13. Our results showed that there were no significant sex differences in the prevalence of self-reported suicide attempts in middle-aged patients with FEDN AD. However, we did find significant differences in several demographic and clinical characteristics between self-reported suicide attempters and non-suicide attempters. Moreover, severe anxiety, measured by the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale score, was identified as a risk factor for self-reported suicide attempts in female middle-aged AD patients. Additionally, elevated thyroid peroxidase antibody (TPOAb) levels were linked to self-reported suicide attempts in male AD patients. Our findings suggest that there are no significant sex differences in the prevalence of self-reported suicide attempts in this population, but there may be sex-specific risk factors for self-reported suicide attempts in middle-aged AD. Clinical psychiatrists need to pay attention to thyroid hormone levels in middle-aged anxious depression.


Anxious depression; Major depressive disorder; Middle-aged; Risk factors; Suicide attempts

