Abstract

BACKGROUND: As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4, 2015-16) report, 40% of women aged 15-49 in India experienced intimate partner violence (IPV), with emotional abuse significantly associated with negative reproductive health (RH) outcomes.



METHODS: The study uses secondary data from the NFHS-4 and conducts statistical analysis based on information gathered from 8766 married women aged 15-49 years in Northeast India. Bivariate analysis followed by multiple logistic regression analysis is performed to understand the relationship between IPV and its effects on women's RH.



RESULTS: The findings indicate that ever-married women in Northeast India have faced physical violence (25.1%), sexual violence (11.8%), emotional abuse (6.4%) and severe violence (5.3%). Among all women who participated in the study, 6.9% had experienced non-live births, 4.2% miscarriages, 2.4% abortions, 0.3% stillbirths, 16.9% terminated pregnancies and 2.1% sexually transmitted infections (STI). Sexually abused women (SAW) showed higher likelihoods of non-live births, STIs, miscarriages, abortions and pregnancy terminations. SAW had a 65% higher risk of miscarriages, while those experiencing physical violence had a 64% increased risk of abortions.



CONCLUSION: IPV significantly impacts women's RH in Northeast India. This study presents evidence from surveys on sexual and RH among married women affected by IPV in Northeast India.

