Abstract

BACKGROUND: Interpersonal violence remains a significant public health problem in the United States. The toll of violence has spurred the development of hospital-based violence intervention programs that use peer support specialists or navigators. Yet, their effectiveness remains uncertain. This study aims to concisely review the recent literature on the effectiveness of hospital-based violence intervention programs using the peer support specialist role.



METHODS: A systematic search of articles from PubMed, OVID, and Google Scholar was performed for this review. Peer reviewed studies addressing hospital-based violence intervention programs using peer support specialists between 2017 and 2022 were selected. Key data points were extracted and analyzed by consensus of the authors.



RESULTS: Eight of the 232 studies reviewed met eligibility requirements. Across these studies, the recidivism rate was reduced between 43% and 95% in victims participating in hospital-based violence intervention programs with peer support specialists.



CONCLUSION: The peer support specialist (navigator) role is central to the success of the violence intervention programs. This role guides and coordinates health services for victims of violence, extending after discharge into the community. Programs showed the most success with helping victims reach short-term goals focused on immediate basic needs but are more challenged meeting longer-term goals, such as education or relocation. This review reveals that hospital-based violence intervention programs using peer support specialists (navigators) lead to the achievement of meeting victim goals and reduce recidivism rates.

