Citation
Webb L, Urban K, Capps N. J. Trauma Nurs. 2024; 31(3): 171-177.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Society of Trauma Nurses)
DOI
PMID
38742726
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Interpersonal violence remains a significant public health problem in the United States. The toll of violence has spurred the development of hospital-based violence intervention programs that use peer support specialists or navigators. Yet, their effectiveness remains uncertain. This study aims to concisely review the recent literature on the effectiveness of hospital-based violence intervention programs using the peer support specialist role.
Language: en
Keywords
*Peer Group; Female; Humans; Male; Social Support; United States; Violence/prevention & control