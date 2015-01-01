|
Citation
Corvaisier M, Chappe M, Gautier J, Lavergne A, Duval G, Spiesser-Robelet L, Annweiler C. Maturitas 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38744554
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Some drugs increase the risk of falls, including serious falls. The objective of this quasi-experimental study was to determine whether the intervention of a clinical pharmacist among older outpatients receiving a multifactorial fall prevention program at a geriatric day hospital dedicated to older patients with a recent history of falls was effective in preventing serious falls over a 3-month follow-up, compared with usual care. STUDY DESIGN: Quasi-experimental study in 296 consecutive older outpatients, including 85 with pharmacist intervention (the intervention group) and 148 without (the control group). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The main outcome was the occurrence of at least one serious fall within 3 months of follow-up. Covariates included age, sex, body mass index, grip strength, history of falls, Mini-Mental State Examination score, use of ≥3 drugs associated with risk of falls, frailty, and disability.
Language: en
Keywords
Accidental falls; Aged; Clinical pharmacist; Deprescribing; Psychotropics