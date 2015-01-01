Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Increasing evidence has supported the mutual relationship between suicidal motivations and personality pathology, especially in adolescence. Distinctive aspects of personality functioning can explain the tendency to resort to suicidal ideation and behaviours, which, in turn, may play a specific role in exacerbating severe impairments in self-regulation mechanisms that underlie personality pathology.



DESIGN: This study illustrates, through two clinical cases, the clinical utility of using the Psychodynamic Diagnostic Manual - Second Edition (PDM-2) to better understand distinct pathways of suicidal processes.



METHODS: Two adolescents, named Luis and Gael, who attempted suicide multiple times were assessed using the Psychodiagnostic Chart Adolescent (PDC-A) of the PDM-2 to evaluate their mental functioning, emerging personality styles or syndromes, and symptom patterns. They were interviewed using the Motivational Interview for Suicidality in Adolescence (MIS-A) to identify the motivations underpinning their suicidal behaviour.



RESULTS: The results showed that Luis presented a narcissistic personality characterized by the need to deny his vulnerabilities through suicidal fantasies as a form of escape, while Gael presented a borderline personality characterized by the use of suicide attempts to express her inner and unspeakable pain.



CONCLUSION: The study seems to support the reciprocal interconnections between personality functioning and suicidal motivations that should be better identified to plan tailored and more effective interventions.

Language: en