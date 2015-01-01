|
Citation
|
Ballas SJ, Mufti A, Adames Ramos K, Cabral-Hernandez A, Rudolph-Math T, Thenor-Louis I, Wentlent Z, Izadyar S, Wallenstein K, Hagen K, Guzman-Curtis R, Northhardt T, Brenner J. Psychol. Rep. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38743484
|
Abstract
|
There is a growing need for clear and definitive guidelines to prevent firearm violence in communities across the United States. Recommendations explore the utility and feasibility of universal screenings and recommend utilizing universal screening due to a lack of a clear risk to it. Providers should also work to create risk reduction plans with patients as well. Furthermore, recommendations for mental health care, counseling, and bystander training are made for institutions and their providers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disability & trauma; employment psychology & marketing; Mental & physical health; organizational psychology; public heath issues; trauma, mental health; violence; violence risk