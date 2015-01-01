Abstract

Aspiration and ingestion of a foreign body is most frequently seen in children younger than 3 years. Foreign body aspiration is always a life-threatening, urgent state demanding quick recognition and treatment to avoid potentially lethal complications. Most foreign bodies that are ingested pass spontaneously through the gastrointestinal tract without complications, however, some could lead to problems if they become lodged. A literature review was performed via MEDLINE database using key terms. Primary care providers should be trained to give proper initial care. Aspirated/ingested foreign bodies in children removed by rigid or flexible bronchoscopy/gastroscopy always are challenging procedures that require well-planned anesthesia management and excellent intercommunication between anesthesiologists and surgeons. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation can be used as a rescue mode of support in children with life-threatening foreign body aspiration for stabilization before, during and after removal of the aspirated foreign body. It is of utmost importance that all foreign body extractions, if possible, be done in centers supplied with all the necessary equipment and trained personnel. However, prevention of foreign body aspiration and ingestion is still the best therapy.

