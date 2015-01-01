Abstract

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and in the perinatal period, the trend is increasing, even up to 100 times in the US. No studies have been carried out with validated instruments despite abundant recommendations to do so. This study aims to determine the prevalence of perinatal suicide risk in Spanish women, as well as the factors associated with it. A cross-sectional study was carried out with 908 women in the perinatal stage. Sociodemographic and obstetric variables, anxiety level (GAD-7), social support (DUKE-UNC), risk of intimate violence (WAST), and suicidal ideation (Paykel) were collected. Crude (OR) and adjusted odds ratios (aOR) were calculated using logistic regression for the main risk factors for suicidal ideation. The prevalence of suicidal ideation was 19.3% (175), and suicide attempt 2.4% (22). In the perinatal stage, the risk factors were anxiety [aOR of 1.08 (95% CI: 1.04-1.31)], experiencing a possible situation of intimate partner violence [aOR of 1.59 (95% CI: 1.04-2.43)], and a risk of PPD [aOR of 3.00 (95% CI: 1.86-4.81)]. Perceived social support appears as a protective factor [aOR of 0.97 (95% CI: 0.95-0.99)], along with skin-to-skin contact with the baby during childbirth [aOR 0.50 (95% CI: 0.28-0.88)].



CONCLUSIONS: Presenting anxiety or depression, little social support, and living in a possible situation of intimate partner violence are associated with a greater risk of suicidal ideation during the perinatal stage.

