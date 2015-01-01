Abstract

Falls, wheelchair dependence, and bedridden status are the results of reduced mobility in the mid-late course of dementia. Kinematic gait analysis for patients with dementia is lacking because practically setting sensors on their bodies is particularly difficult. We analyzed the parameters of kinematic gait analysis that are related to the risks of wheelchair dependence in patients with dementia using wearable accelerometers and gyroscopes for detecting 3-dimensional physical movements. We collected data from 34 patients with dementia regarding demographics, cognitive function, CT scan findings, medications, and gait analysis parameters. The patients were followed up for 6 months. We compared data between dementia patients with and without wheelchair dependence by t-test or Fisher's exact test, multiple comparison, and simple logistic regression analysis for wheelchair dependence by gait analysis parameters. Eleven patients became wheelchair-dependent during the 6 months. The score on the clinical dementia rating scale was significantly higher and the hip extensor angle in walking was significantly lower in patients with dementia with wheelchair dependence than in those without. The severity of dementia and the lower angle of the hip extensor during walking may indicate the necessity of a wheelchair for patients with this disease.

