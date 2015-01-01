Abstract

AIMS AND METHOD: Workplace violence and aggression toward healthcare staff has a significant impact on the individual, causing self-blame, isolation and burnout. Timely and appropriate support can mitigate harm, but there is little research into how this should be delivered. We conducted multi-speciality peer groups for London doctors in postgraduate training (DPT), held over a 6-week period. Pre- and post-group burnout questionnaires and semi-structured interviews were used to evaluate peer support. Thematic analysis and descriptive statistical methods were used to describe the data.



RESULTS: We found four themes: (a) the experience and impact of workplace violence and aggression on DPT, (b) the experience of support following incidents of workplace violence and aggression, (c) the impact and experience of the peer groups and (d) future improvements to support. DPTs showed a reduction in burnout scores. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Peer groups are effective support for DPT following workplace violence and aggression. Embedding support within postgraduate training programmes would improve access and availability.

Language: en