|
Citation
|
Carter R, Paphitis S, Oram S, McMullen I, Curtis V. BJPsych Bull 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38749921
|
Abstract
|
AIMS AND METHOD: Workplace violence and aggression toward healthcare staff has a significant impact on the individual, causing self-blame, isolation and burnout. Timely and appropriate support can mitigate harm, but there is little research into how this should be delivered. We conducted multi-speciality peer groups for London doctors in postgraduate training (DPT), held over a 6-week period. Pre- and post-group burnout questionnaires and semi-structured interviews were used to evaluate peer support. Thematic analysis and descriptive statistical methods were used to describe the data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
doctors; peers; support; Violence; workplace