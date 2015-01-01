Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increased survival from traumatic injury has led to a higher demand for follow-up care when patients are discharged from hospital. It is currently unclear how follow-up care following major trauma is provided to patients, and how, when, and to whom follow-up services are delivered. The aim of this study was to describe the current follow-up care provided to patients and their families who have experienced major traumatic injury in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).



METHODS: Informed by Donabedian's 'Evaluating the Quality of Medical Care' model and the Institute of Medicine's Six Domains of Healthcare Quality, a cross-sectional online survey was developed in conjunction with trauma experts. Their responses informed the final survey which was distributed to key personnel in 71 hospitals in Australia and New Zealand that (i) delivered trauma care to patients, (ii) provided data to the Australasian Trauma Registry, or (iii) were a Trauma Centre.



RESULTS: Data were received from 38/71 (53.5%) hospitals. Most were Level 1 trauma centres (n = 23, 60.5%); 76% (n = 16) follow-up services were permanently funded. Follow-up services were led by a range of health professionals with over 60% (n = 19) identifying as trauma specialists. Patient inclusion criteria varied; only one service allowed self-referral (3.3%). Follow-up was within two weeks of acute care discharge in 53% (n = 16) of services. Care activities focused on physical health; psychosocial assessments were the least common. Most services provided care for adults and paediatric trauma (60.5%, n = 23); no service incorporated follow-up for family members. Evaluation of follow-up care was largely as part of a health service initiative; only three sites stated evaluation was specific to trauma follow-up.



CONCLUSION: Follow-up care is provided by trauma specialists and predominantly focuses on the physical health of the patients affected by major traumatic injury. Variations exist in terms of patient selection, reason for follow-up and care activities delivered with gaps in the provision of psychosocial and family health services identified. Currently, evaluation of trauma follow-up care is limited, indicating a need for further development to ensure that the care delivered is safe, effective and beneficial to patients, families and healthcare organisations.

