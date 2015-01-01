|
Newton J, Smith ADAC. BMC Med. Educ. 2024; 24(1): e544.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38750542
BACKGROUND: Clinical acumen represents only part of being adequately equipped to attend a major incident. The emotive sights, sounds and smells of these dynamic environments are all-encompassing experiences, and responders must also be armed with the emotional preparedness to perform their clinical or managerial duties effectively, as well as the mental resilience to facilitate professional continuance. Despite this, limited training and a sparsity of evidence exists to guide developments within this domain. Historically, major incident training has focused on clinical theory acquisition, but irrespective of how comprehensive the learning materials, they are of little consequence if tandem steps to cultivate mental resilience and emotional preparedness are absent. High-Fidelity Simulation (HFS) has a growing reputation as an effective means of bridging important gaps between theory and practice. This pilot study aimed to measure student's self-reported perception of their readiness to respond to a major incident following a large-scale HFS.
*Mass Casualty Incidents; *Resilience, Psychological; Adult; Clinical Competence; Education; Emergency medicine; Emotions; Female; High Fidelity Simulation Training; Humans; Male; Mass-casualty incidents; Paramedics; Patient simulation; Pilot Projects; Psychological resilience; Surveys and Questionnaires; Young Adult