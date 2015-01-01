|
Qiu L, Xu H, Li Y, Zhao Y, Yang Q. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1314.
38750484
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Medical students are known to be at a greater risk of psychological disorders compared to the general population. However, their rate of help-seeking behavior is low. The purpose of this study was to explore the influencing factors of attitudes towards psychological help-seeking among Chinese medical students and to examine its gender differences.
Keywords
*Students, Medical/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adult; Attitude; Attitude of Health Personnel; China; Chinese medical students; East Asian People; Female; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Help-seeking behavior; Help-Seeking Behavior; Humans; Male; Mental Disorders/psychology; Mental health; Patient Acceptance of Health Care/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Sex Factors; Surveys and Questionnaires; Young Adult