Abstract

Penetrating neck trauma is becoming a more frequently encountered presentation in UK emergency departments. Although largely attributable to violent crime, other aetiologies are on the rise. This study aimed to review changes in the pattern of penetrating neck injury (PNI) over a five-year period at our level 1 major trauma centre. Data were retrospectively collected on all patients presenting to the emergency department with PNIs between 2016 and 2021. The number of these injuries doubled between 2016 and 2021, accounting for 11% of all penetrating trauma in 2021. The majority of patients were male (87%). Violence remained the predominant aetiology but numbers of self-harm-related PNIs trebled between 2018 and 2021. PNIs are on the rise. These injuries remain complex to manage and require a multidisciplinary approach. Tackling violent crime remains essential in combating PNIs, but focus must also be placed on identifying and supporting individuals most at risk of deliberate self-harm from a deterioration in mental health.

