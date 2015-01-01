Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite evidence supporting the efficacy of sport injury prevention programmes (SIPPs) in adolescents, implementation of SIPPs in community settings is low. This review aims to synthesise and integrate evidence on the efficacy of exercise-based SIPPs in reducing injury rates in adolescents with implementation strategies for such programmes in the community.



DESIGN: A systematic review with meta-analysis, narrative synthesis and meta-aggregation was conducted, followed by a convergent segregated approach to integrate the findings. Sensitivity and subgroup analyses were conducted. Study appraisal was performed using Joanna Briggs Institute Critical Appraisal Checklists and Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool. DATA SOURCES: Literature search of nine databases was carried out to identify studies in English from January 2012 to December 2022. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Included were randomised controlled trials (RCTs), qualitative or mixed-methods studies. Population included adolescents (10-19 years). Interventions included SIPPs. Outcomes were injury rate and rate ratio (IRR). Phenomena of interest were facilitators and barriers to the implementation of SIPPs.



RESULTS: 23 studies were included for analysis. Meta-analysis for 16 RCTs showed a protective effect of SIPP (IRR 0.63, 95% CI 0.53 to 0.74, p<0.00001) in adolescents. Meta-aggregation of seven qualitative/mixed-method studies revealed four sets of synthesised findings that impact implementation namely players' perceptions and beliefs, coaches as key facilitators, organisational support and characteristics of the SIPP.



CONCLUSION: Implementation of SIPPs provides a 37% risk reduction in adolescents but requires targeting key stakeholders through a top-down multifaceted approach for its efficacy to be translated. Future research should investigate the effectiveness of SIPPs and implementation strategies in adolescents in community settings.

