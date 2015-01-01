Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aetiology of mental disorders involves genetic and environmental factors, both reflected in family health history. We examined the intergenerational transmission of multiple mental disorders from parents and grandparents using population-based, objectively measured family histories.



METHODS: This population-based retrospective cohort study used administrative healthcare databases in Manitoba, Canada and included adults living in Manitoba from 1977 to 2020 with linkages to at least one parent and one grandparent. Index date was when individuals turned 18 or 1 April 1977, whichever occurred later. Mental disorder diagnoses (mood and anxiety, substance use and psychotic disorders) were identified in individuals, parents and grandparents from hospitalization and outpatient records. Cox proportional hazards regression models included sociodemographic characteristics, individual's comorbidity and mental disorder history in a grandparent, mother and father.



RESULTS: Of 109,359 individuals with no mental disorder prior to index date, 47.1% were female, 36.3% had a mental disorder during follow-up, and 90.9% had a parent or grandparent with a history of a mental disorder prior to the index date. Both paternal and maternal history of a mental disorder increased the risk of the disorder in individuals. Psychotic disorders had the strongest association with parental history and were mostly influenced by paternal (hazards ratio [HR] 3.73, 95% confidence interval [CI] 2.99 to 4.64) compared to maternal history (HR 2.23, 95% CI, 1.89 to 2.64). Grandparent history was independently associated with the risk of all mental disorders but had the strongest influence on substance use disorders (HR 1.42, 95% CI, 1.34 to 1.50).



CONCLUSIONS: Parental history of mental disorders was associated with an increased risk of all mental disorders. Grandparent history of mental disorders was associated with a small risk increase of the disorders above and beyond parental history influence. This three-generation study further highlights the need for family-based interventional programs in families affected by mental disorders. PLAIN LANGUAGE SUMMARY TITLE: The Intergenerational Transfer of Mental Illnesses.

