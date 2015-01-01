Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is limited understanding of the hypothesized association between the Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes (EDS), hypermobility and fractures in children. Despite this, EDS and hypermobility continue to be raised in the legal setting as possible causes of unexplained fractures in infants where there is a concern for physical abuse. Further understanding is needed regarding fractures in children with EDS and hypermobility.



OBJECTIVE: This study assessed fracture prevalence and characteristics in children diagnosed with EDS and Generalized Joint Hypermobility (GJH). The secondary outcome was fracture prevalence in infants <1 year of age. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Children aged <18 years with EDS or GJH seen in a single-center EDS clinic from April 2017 to December 2021 were included. Diagnoses were based on the 2017 international classification. Exclusion criteria were concurrent medical conditions associated with bone fragility.



METHODS: This retrospective descriptive study examined variables including fracture history, fracture location, fracture type, age of sustaining fracture, and injury mechanism. Descriptive statistics were used for analysis.



RESULTS: Fracture prevalence was 34.6 % (9/26, 95 % CI [16.3, 52.9]) in the EDS population and 25.4 % (15/59, 95 % CI [14.3, 36.5]) in the GJH population. No fractures occurred in infancy. Most fractures occurred in the limbs. There were no rib or skull fractures. Most fractures were the result of an identifiable injury event.



CONCLUSION: In a cohort of children with formally diagnosed EDS or GJH, fractures occurred commonly in ambulatory children and generally in the limbs from identifiable events. This study does not support EDS or GJH as a cause of fractures in infancy.

Language: en