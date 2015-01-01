Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Home Visiting Program for Childcare Support (HV-CCS; "Yoiku Shien Homon Jigyo" in Japanese) has targeted families in need of parenting support and those at risk of child maltreatment in Japan.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to explore the needs and perceptions of benefits of home visitors in HV-CCS. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Sixteen home visitors agreed to participate in the interview.



METHODS: This study conducted 1-hour semi-structured interviews with 16 home visitors and analyzed approximately 18 h of interview data using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The findings suggested that home visitors required training to enhance individual skills and knowledge about mental health of caregivers or children. Additionally, they required environmental support, particularly for transportation expenses and parking places. Multidisciplinary communicative support is also necessary, as well as system to improve the process of support. Home visitor perceived the HV-CCS as beneficial in preventing child maltreatment by improving parenting skills and home environment, providing psychological support for mothers, and entering families' intimate spaces.



CONCLUSIONS: To ensure the continuity and improvement of home visits for parents and children in Japan, it is essential to address the identified needs of home visitors.

Language: en