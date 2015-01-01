Abstract

This article aims to identify the association of sociodemographic factors and lifestyle behaviours with bullying perpetration and victimization among high school students. The adolescents (n=852) answered a questionnaire about bullying (victims and perpetrators), sociodemographic factors (sex, age, maternal education, and participant's work status), tobacco use, alcohol use, illicit drug experimentation, physical activity, screen time, and sleep duration. Multilevel logistic regression models were performed. Older adolescents were less likely to be victims of bullying. Females were less likely to be perpetrators or victims of bullying. Adolescents who were working were more likely to be involved in bullying in both forms. Participation in non-sport activities and alcohol consumption were associated with higher odds of bullying victimization. We have identified specific populational subgroups that are more susceptible to being victims and/or perpetrators of bullying, which could support tailor-specific interventions to prevent bullying.

