Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To study the level of social well-being for children with HL using self-completed questionnaires.



METHODS: The data sample relates to a total of 22 children representing a new group of children with hearing loss (HL). This new group is defined as HL detected through neonatal hearing screening and fitted with hearing technology when relevant before 6 months, received bilateral cochlear implants before one year of age followed by specific educational training using the auditory-verbal practice. The age range was from 9 to 12 years. Two self-completed questionnaires were used: The California Bullying Victimisation Scale (CBVS) and the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ). The project design was a prospective case series.



RESULTS: Self-completed assessments revealed levels of social well-being for both questionnaires comparable to populations with normal hearing. CBVS results showed that a total of 52.6% reported being 'not a victim', 36.8% peer victims and 10.5% bully victims.



RESULTS from SDQ revealed that 94.7% of the children reported being within the normal level for scores on both social strength and difficulties, 5.3% scored slightly raised/lowered and 0% had high/low scores or very high/low scores.



CONCLUSION: The new group of children with HL presented with self-completed scores comparable to peers with normal hearing. It is time to raise expectations for children with HL in terms of not only outcomes on audition and spoken language but also most importantly on levels of social well-being. Furthermore, it is discussed whether this new group can also be defined as a new generation of children with HL.

Language: en