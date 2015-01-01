SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Laghmiche L, Dupire G, Franck D. Cureus 2024; 16(4): e58226.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.58226

PMID

38745811

PMCID

PMC11091844

Abstract

The end of childhood and adolescence are two critical periods. Patients' immaturity in making decisions can lead to irreversible health consequences. The use of social media exposing children to a wide variety of content may result in dangerous behavior. This has been seen with the emergence of many challenges such as the "Eraser Challenge," "Salt Ice Challenge," and "Benadryl Challenge." Here, we describe two cases of dermatologic lesions linked to social media challenges.


Language: en

Keywords

burn injury; general dermatology; pediatric dermatology; pediatric hand surgery; plastic and reconstructive surgery

