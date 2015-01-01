Abstract

The end of childhood and adolescence are two critical periods. Patients' immaturity in making decisions can lead to irreversible health consequences. The use of social media exposing children to a wide variety of content may result in dangerous behavior. This has been seen with the emergence of many challenges such as the "Eraser Challenge," "Salt Ice Challenge," and "Benadryl Challenge." Here, we describe two cases of dermatologic lesions linked to social media challenges.

