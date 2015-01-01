Abstract

Salicylate exposure and toxicity are associated with a myriad of symptoms and signs, and a comprehensive knowledge of diagnosing and treating salicylate poisoning is needed. Here, we present a case of a 29-year-old female with a past medical history of schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder with multiple suicide attempts brought to our hospital, Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, by the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) due to an intentional overdose of 300 pills of acetylsalicylic acid. She had mixed acid-base disturbance with respiratory alkalosis and metabolic acidosis. She was started on bicarbonate infusion in the emergency department to maintain a blood pH of 7.5 and to maintain a urine pH of more than 7.5. As her salicylate levels were 98.2 at admission with altered mental status, she was started on slow, low-efficiency hemodialysis. A few hours later, she developed a rebound increase in salicylate levels to 129, associated with a change in mental status and the patient was more confused. She was started on regular hemodialysis with improvement in mental status and elimination of salicylate steadily. Given the extensive nature of toxic effects, a patient with severe salicylate toxicity can deteriorate rapidly and can be challenging to manage. As there is no specific antidote for aspirin, the goals of therapy depend primarily on limiting the absorption of salicylate, enhancing elimination, and providing supportive care. Monitoring the acid-base status and serum salicylate levels closely and monitoring for rebound increase in salicylate levels is of paramount importance. Aggressive hydration to maintain euvolemia, alkalinization, aggressive replenishment of potassium and magnesium, activated charcoal to decrease absorption, and hemodialysis remain the cornerstones of treatment.

