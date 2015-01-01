Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Sleep deprivation is known to affect multiple aspects of mental health, physical health, and daily functioning. With increasing reports of sleep disturbances and increasing mental health needs in adolescents, it is imperative that healthcare providers have a strong understanding of the relationship between sleep and mental health, the impact of poor sleep on the school experience, and an understanding of behavioral interventions targeting sleep practices.



RECENT FINDINGS: Recent studies have shown that the relationship between sleep and mental health is complex and multifaceted. While mental health diagnoses and symptoms can negatively influence sleep quality and quantity, so too does poor sleep increase the risk of mental health diagnoses, symptom severity, and suicide risk. Sleep likewise affects the school experience, both positively and negatively. Targeted interventions and prevention programs may be effective in treatment of sleep disturbances for adolescents.



SUMMARY: Clinicians must be aware of the above associations and their clinical implications. Patients with either mental health or sleep concerns should be screened for potential co-morbid conditions. Improving sleep hygiene practices can improve the sleep experience in adolescents, however, there remains a gap in understanding the best method to improve sleep hygiene practices in this population.

Language: en