Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Helplines are often the first contact with the alcohol and other drug (AOD) treatment system. We examined call data from an AOD helpline in Victoria, Australia, to explore the association between COVID-19 lockdown measures and frequency of calls.



METHODS: This was a retrospective analysis of AOD helpline data collected between January 2018 and September 2020, for alcohol, methamphetamine and cannabis use concerns. Linear and logistic regression analyses examined differences in pre-COVID-19 (January 2018 to March 2020) and during COVID-19 (March 2020 to September 2020) caller characteristics, and interrupted time-series analyses examined changes in frequency of calls relative to lockdown measures.



RESULTS: There were 14,340 calls for alcohol (n = 10,196, 71.10%), methamphetamine (n = 2522, 17.59%) and cannabis (n = 1622, 11.31%). Relative to pre-COVID-19, during COVID-19 there was an increase in the rate of change over time in number of alcohol calls (b = 0.39), increase in first-time alcohol callers (OR = 1.29), and reduction in first-time methamphetamine callers (OR = 0.80). During COVID-19, alcohol callers had lower Socio-Economic Indicators for Areas scores (b = -3.06) and cannabis callers were younger (b = -2.07). During COVID-19, there were reductions in alcohol calls involving counselling/support (OR = 0.87) and information provision (OR = 0.87), cannabis calls involving information provision (OR = 0.71) and methamphetamine calls involving referral (OR = 0.80).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: In the first 6 months of the pandemic, frequency of alcohol-related calls increased over time, and first-time alcohol-related callers increased. The number of calls for cannabis and methamphetamine remained stable.



RESULTS suggest the helpline was not used to its full capacity, suggesting a role for further promotion during times of crises.

