Citation
Driessen HPA, Morsink S, Busschbach JJV, Hoogendijk WJG, Kranenburg LW. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2341577.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38747113
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Literature points towards the potential benefits of the application of Eye Movement and Desensitization Processing (EMDR)-therapy for patients in the medical setting, with cancer and pain being among the domains it is applied to. The field of applying EMDR-therapy for patients treated in the medical setting has evolved to such an extent that it may be challenging to get a comprehensive overview.
Language: en
Keywords
*Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing; Desensibilización y Reprocesamiento por Movimientos Oculares (EMDR); general medicine; Humans; medicina general; Neoplasms/therapy; procesamiento adaptativo de la información (AIP); psicoterapia; Revisión sistemática; Systematic review; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR); post-traumatic stress disorder; adaptive information processing (AIP); psychotherapy; trastorno de estrés postraumático