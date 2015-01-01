Abstract

BACKGROUND: Management of submental gunshot wounds is becoming more common and requires complex surgical decisions.



OBJECTIVE: Compare outcomes of early and definitive reconstructive techniques following submental gunshot wounds.



METHODS: Retrospective chart review evaluated subjects who sustained a self-inflicted submental gunshot. The incidence of complications requiring unplanned operations was compared for early management techniques of skin/soft tissue, bone, and mucosal lining and definitive reconstructive techniques using Fisher's or Pearson Chi-square exact test with p ≤ 0.05 considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: The total of 27 patients were included. Early techniques included skin = primary soft tissue closure (n = 19) versus wound vacuum-assisted closure (n = 8); mandible = open reduction internal fixation (ORIF) (n = 19) versus external fixation (n = 8); and oral mucosal lining = primary mucosal closure (n = 20) versus dermal substitute (n = 7). Definitive management included ORIF (n = 10, 37%), ORIF with bone grafting (n = 8, 30%), and microvascular free-flap (n = 9, 33%). The incidence of complications requiring unplanned operation when using dermal substitutes for mucosal lining management was statistically higher than primary closure (p < 0.001); otherwise the complication rates of surgical techniques were equivalent.



CONCLUSION: Several surgical decisions and techniques can be utilized at the time of early and definitive management of submental gunshot wounds. Only the use of dermal substitutes for mucosal lining is associated with a significantly higher rate of unplanned operation.

