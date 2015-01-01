Abstract

Body sizes and head anatomical characteristics play the major role in the head injuries sustained by vulnerable road users (VRU) in traffic accidents. In this study, in order to study the influence mechanism of body sizes and head anatomical characteristics on head injury, we used age, gender, height, and Body Mass Index (BMI) as characteristic parameters to develop the personalized human body multi-rigid body (MB) models and head finite element (FE) models. Next, using simulation calculations, we developed the VRU head injury dataset based on the personalized models. In the dataset, the dependent variables were the degree of head injury and the brain tissue von Mises value, while the independent variables were height, BMI, age, gender, traffic participation status, and vehicle speed. The statistical results of the dataset show that the von Mises value of VRU brain tissue during collision ranges from 4.4 kPa to 46.9 kPa at speeds between 20 and 60 km/h. The effects of anatomical characteristics on head injury include: the risk of a more serious head injury of VRU rises with age; VRU with higher BMIs has less head injury in collision accidents; height has very erratic and nonlinear impacts on the von Mises values of the VRU's brain tissue; and the severity of head injury is not significantly influenced by VRU's gender. Furthermore, we developed the classification prediction models of head injury degree and the regression prediction models of head injury response parameter by applying eight different data mining algorithms to this dataset. The classification prediction models have the best accuracy of 0.89 and the best R2 value of 0.85 for the regression prediction models.

