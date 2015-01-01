Abstract

Contemporary sports impose extraordinary physical demands on athletes, thereby concurrently elevating the likelihood of injury occurrence. Accumulated scientific evidence illustrates that previous injuries exert a significant influence on the likelihood of subsequent injuries. Furthermore, this susceptibility escalates with each successive injury encountered. The correlation between prior injury and the heightened risk of subsequent injury can consequently result in damage, not only to the same anatomical structures, but also to surrounding and even unrelated structures. This phenomenon arises from alterations in movement patterns, deteriorating balance, and other functional or psychological impairments (1).



In the realm of sports, non-contact injuries encompass a diverse range of traumas incurred without direct physical interaction with another player or object. These injuries often stem from intrinsic factors such as: biomechanical imbalances, neuromuscular deficiencies, or overuse, alongside extrinsic factors like: environmental conditions or inadequate equipment (2). Understanding the biomechanical and physiological foundations of non-contact injuries is paramount for formulating preventive strategies. These strategies are likely to include: targeted strength and conditioning programs, proper technique training, and adequate rest intervals. Moreover, interventions aimed at addressing modifiable risk factors, such as: biomechanical imbalances or training errors, can help mitigate the incidence of non-contact injuries in sports...

Language: en