Citation
Mika A, Oleksy, Bishop CJ. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 2024; 11: e1415900.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38745741
PMCID
Abstract
Contemporary sports impose extraordinary physical demands on athletes, thereby concurrently elevating the likelihood of injury occurrence. Accumulated scientific evidence illustrates that previous injuries exert a significant influence on the likelihood of subsequent injuries. Furthermore, this susceptibility escalates with each successive injury encountered. The correlation between prior injury and the heightened risk of subsequent injury can consequently result in damage, not only to the same anatomical structures, but also to surrounding and even unrelated structures. This phenomenon arises from alterations in movement patterns, deteriorating balance, and other functional or psychological impairments (1).
Language: en
Keywords
asymmetry; diagnostics methods; injury prevention; musculoskeletal system; rehabilitation; return to sport; sports medicine