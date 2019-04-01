Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The objective of this analysis is to describe patient demographics, the context, characteristics and outcomes of a substance-related poisoning, and the recorded mental disorder of people with housing and those experiencing homelessness.



METHODS: Hospitalization data for Canada (except Quebec) from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 were retrieved from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) Discharge Abstract Database using ICD-10-CA codes for up to 25 diagnoses for substance-related poisonings, homelessness status and other characteristics relevant to the patient's hospitalization. We compared the characteristics of people experiencing homelessness with those of people who were housed, and their substance-related poisoning hospitalizations, using chi-square, t tests and Fisher exact test.



RESULTS: There was a higher proportion of males, younger individuals and people with recorded mental disorders among people experiencing homelessness hospitalized for a substance-related poisoning than among their housed counterparts. Substance-related poisonings among people experiencing homelessness were more likely to be accidental, involve opioids and stimulants (most frequently fentanyl and its analogues and heroin), result in lengthier hospitalizations and end with leaving the hospital against medical advice.



CONCLUSION: These findings can be used to strengthen strategies and interventions to reduce substance-related harms in priority populations, particularly those experiencing homelessness.

