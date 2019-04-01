|
Citation
|
Plouffe R, White R, Orpana H, Grywacheski V. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2024; 44(5): 208-217.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Health Agency of Canada)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38748478
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The objective of this analysis is to describe patient demographics, the context, characteristics and outcomes of a substance-related poisoning, and the recorded mental disorder of people with housing and those experiencing homelessness.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
*Hospitalization/statistics & numerical data; *Ill-Housed Persons/statistics & numerical data; *Mental Disorders/epidemiology; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; Adolescent; Adult; Age Factors; Aged; Canada/epidemiology; Female; fentanyl; hospitalization; housing; Humans; Male; mental disorder; Middle Aged; opioids; overdose; Poisoning/epidemiology; Sex Factors; Young Adult