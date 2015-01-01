Abstract

Suicide management skills are essential for nursing students, as they are often the initial healthcare contact for individuals at risk of suicide. Recognising signs of suicidal ideation and behaviour is critical for initiating timely interventions. This study aimed to develop and access the psychometric evaluation of the Suicide Management Competency Scale (SMCS) for nursing students. A first draft of the SMCS was initially developed following literature and focus group, and a scale containing 28 items was constructed. We recruited 216 participants from two nursing schools. Construct validity was evaluated with exploratory factor analysis (EFA). Internal consistency reliability was determined with Cronbach's alpha, and test-retest reliability was examined with intra-class correlation. After four rounds of EFA and item analysis, we reduced the number of items to 16. We deleted 12 items, including 4 items for communalities less than 0.40, 3 items for cross-loading, 3 items for factor loading less than 0.40, and 2 items for low corrected item-total correlation. The final 16-item SMCS resulted in three subscales, which explained 55.813% of the total variance: emotional challenges in suicide risk assessment, delivering suicide interventions, and suicide risk nursing competence and confidence. Cronbach's alpha was 0.854 for the total score and 0.748 to 0.847 for the subscales. The newly developed SMCS was found to have good reliability and validity, suggesting that this scale could be used to evaluate nursing students' perceived competency in managing suicide, which might help cultivate competence in nurses' ability to effectively manage and prevent suicide, thus contributing to saving lives.

Language: en