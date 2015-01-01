Abstract

Nurses, midwives and other health, education and legal professionals regularly meet people who are subjected to, or who commit, violence. Such meetings provide opportunities for identifying violence that is taking place and for taking appropriate steps to help people get out of a violent situation. Unfortunately, such violence is only identified by health professionals in a small minority of cases (Ali et al., 2016). There is a danger the violence is equated with physical violence and viewed in isolation as a single act. Rather, violence is something that typically emerges in the context of a complex social relationship as part of an ongoing pattern of behaviour. It is not limited to physical acts and can cause harm in many domains. Violence may present itself differently depending on the types and it occurs in the context of a society and relationships between people. These types, contexts and relationships can make it hard to understand the causes of resulting injury and to offer appropriate support to prevent further harm. ...

Language: en