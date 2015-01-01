|
Citation
|
Santos J, Kunz S, Grigorian A, Park S, Tabarsi E, Matsushima K, Penaloza-Villalobos L, Luo-Owen X, Mukherjee K, Alvarez C, Nahmias J. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38748592
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) is widely utilized for body region-specific injury severity. The AAST-Organ Injury Scale (AAST-OIS) provides organ-specific injury severity but is not included in trauma databases. Previous researchers have used AIS as a surrogate for OIS. This study aims to assess AIS-abdomen concordance with AAST-OIS grade for liver and spleen injuries, hypothesizing concordance in terms of severity (grade of OIS and AIS) and patient outcomes. STUDY DESIGN: This retrospective study (7/2020-6/2022) was performed at three trauma centers. Adult trauma patients with AAST-OIS grade III-V liver and/or spleen injury were included. AAST-OIS grade for each organ was compared to AIS-abdomen by evaluating the percentage of AAST-OIS grade correlating with each AIS score as well as rates of operative intervention for these injuries. Analysis was performed with Chi-square tests and univariate analysis.
Language: en