Citation
Jha A, Kiragasur RM, Manohar H, Kommu JVS. J. Neurosci. Rural Pract. 2024; 15(2): 334-340.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38746500
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Depression is a leading cause of global disease burden and morbidity among adolescents. Studies have reported higher rates of depression and anxiety secondary to the COVID pandemic and the psychosocial impact of social distancing measures. There is a paucity of literature on the subjective experiences of depressed adolescents in such pandemic circumstances. The objective of this study was to explore the lived experiences of adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) during the COVID pandemic, and the impact of the pandemic, and pandemic-related circumstances on adolescents' mental health and coping.
Keywords
Adolescent; COVID pandemic; Depression; Interpretative Phenomenological analyses; Subjective experience