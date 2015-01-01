Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Agriculture is associated with various physical and mental health risks. There has been growing concern about the psychological hazards associated with farming including high stress levels, depression, anxiety, and increasing rates of suicide. To bolster resilience and overall survival within the farmers, it is imperative to gain a comprehensive understanding of the protective factors that contribute to mental and psychological well-being.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study followed an explorative research design and used purposive sampling to select samples from Chikkaballapur District in Karnataka. Nine farmers were interviewed based on inclusion and exclusion criteria. The interview schedule was prepared based on the literature review. Experts in the field did content and face validation. The transcribed data were coded using the free version of QDA Miner. The thematic analysis approach was used for data analysis.



RESULTS: Three broader themes and 15 sub-themes emerged: (1) Personal protective factors: feeling of autonomy, purpose in life, passion for work, problem-solving skills, positive mindset and building resilience, learning new skills, and spiritual and religious beliefs; (2) social protective factors: friends and peer group, belongingness, family, and social engagements; and (3) environmental protective factors: lifestyle and being physically active, rural environment, government/institutional support, and recognition in the society.



CONCLUSION: The study successfully emerged three overarching protective factors that farmers perceived as significant for their mental health and well-being, entitled personal, social, and environmental. The study findings provide valuable insights for social work practitioners, guiding them in developing interventions and strategies to support the mental health and well-being of the farming population.

