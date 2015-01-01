Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Much of disaster mental health research uses quantitative methods, focusing on numerical prevalence, services, and outcomes.



METHODS: Qualitative methods can provide more detailed, rich, and spontaneous insights into personal disaster experiences, yielding important insights beyond deductive methods. This large-scale qualitative narrative study examined experiences of 181 OKC bombing rescue/recovery workers.



RESULTS: Thematic narrative content of the bombing experience arose from personal accounts of the bomb blast by rescue/recovery workers proceeding chronologically from initial awareness and deployment to harrowing onsite search and rescue/recovery missions to the aftermath with reflections on the bombing.



CONCLUSIONS: Beyond disaster recovery/rescue worker stories published in popular media, little other substantive published knowledge on this topic is available, and therefore this research study provides a wealth of new in-depth information that can provide guidance for policy and practice for disaster response.

Language: en