Abstract

BACKGROUND: Almost all paramedics encounter workplace violence (WPV) during their careers. The most common form of WPV is verbal, and the perpetrator is usually the patient. It is known that paramedics suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems, and WPV is one of the reasons behind that. Nevertheless, little is known about the recovery processes paramedics have had after encountering WPV. The research question was: What kind of recovery processes have paramedics had after encountering WPV? METHODS: A qualitative, narrative interview study was done. Data was collected in individual interviews with Finnish paramedics (n = 18). Paramedics were from different parts of Finland, and their ages varied from 24 to 49 years. They had been working in EMS for an average of 10.5 years (range 1.5 to 25 years). Interviews were conducted with a narrative approach, which enabled paramedics to narrate their experiences and speak on their own terms about the subject to the extent of their choosing. The data was analyzed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Ten recovery process themes were identified: Strong psychological and physical reactions in a short time frame, Questioning one's profession and actions, Various support structures aided in recovery, Dysfunctional processes hindered recovery, Personal resources provided support, The support of the workcommunity as a lifeline, Left to cope alone, Permanent changes to work routines, Resulting in professional growth and Eternal crack in the shell.



CONCLUSIONS: Many internal and external factors affect paramedics' recovery processes. While some receive adequate help, others struggle to get appropriate support, especially from their organization and supervisors. The findings of this study suggest that clear protocols should be established to help paramedics recover after encountering WPV and that an individual aspect should be kept in mind, as not everybody reacts in the same way.

Language: en