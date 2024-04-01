Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The high prevalence and addictive features of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescents have been documented, but the role of addictive features in the process from NSSI functions to behaviour remains unclear. The major aim of this study was to investigate the effect of addictive features on NSSI functions and the severity of repeated NSSI.



METHODS: A total of 10,781 students from primary and middle schools in Chengdu and Karamay were invited to participate in the online cross-sectional survey, and 10,501 completed the survey. Two self-report questionnaires, the Ottawa Self-Injury Inventory (OSI) and the Adolescent Self-Harm Scale (ASHS), were used to collect data from all participants.



RESULTS: Among the students, 23.45% and 6.64% reported having engaged in NSSI at least once or at least five times in the past year. Being a girl, being an only child, and being in a single-parent family were significantly associated with more severe NSSI. Addictive features have high value for predicting repeated NSSI. In addition to their significant independent/direct additive effects, addictive features mediated and moderated the relationship between NSSI functions and increased severity of NSSI in adolescents.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest that addictive features play a critical role in the development of repeated NSSI in adolescents, which indicates that addiction models may partially explain the mechanism underlying increased severity of NSSI. This may enhance understanding of the reasons for repeated NSSI and inform interventions for repeated NSSI among adolescents.

Language: en