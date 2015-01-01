Abstract

Childhood separation caused by parental migration increases the risk of suffering depressive symptoms among college students. However, most studies in this field have focused on environmental factors and largely ignored the role of physiological reactivity to stress (e.g., parasympathetic nervous system activity) in this process. The present study examined the long-term effects of the parent-child separation experience on depressive symptoms in college students, and explored the moderating role of parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) activity in these relationships. The participants were 242 college students (M(age) = 18.74 years, SD = 0.79; 32.2% male), including 149 college students who experienced parent-child separation and 93 college students without this experience. Using a three-wave longitudinal design, participants completed the measures of the parent-child separation experience, PNS activity (measured via respiratory sinus arrhythmia, RSA), and depressive symptoms at Time 1 (T1, before the COVID-19 lockdown). Their depressive symptoms were again measured at Time 2 (T2, during the COVID-19 lockdown) and Time 3 (T3, after the COVID-19 lockdown). The results showed that the parent-child separation experience positively predicted depressive symptoms in college students at three time points. Moreover, the parent-child separation experience positively predicted depressive symptoms at T2 among males with less and average RSA suppression but positively predicted depressive symptoms at T2 among females with greater RSA suppression. These findings indicate a long-term effect of parent-child separation on depressive symptoms in college students that still exist after they entered university, and that the effect varies depending on PNS activity and gender.

Language: en